CLYDE LEE ALFORD, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born April 6, 1934 in South Bend, he was a son of the late Odessa Alford and Mabel (Davidson) Alford. Clyde was united in marriage in 1962 in South Bend to Evelyne Delores Thomas. They remained united in matrimony until her death on Nov. 25, 2011. They have three adult children, Stephanie Denise Thomas, Clyde Christopher Alford, and Leslie Evelyne Alford. Clyde retired from the United States Postal Service as a Director of Operations in 1989, and also owned ATBS, a tax accounting business in Fort Wayne. Clyde is survived by children, Stephanie Thomas, Clyde Christopher (Mary Kay Solomon) Alford, and Leslie Alford; one brother, Bishop Donald L. (Mary) Alford, Sr. of South Bend; two sisters, Delores Sledge-Cambell (William Campbell) of Riverside, Calif. and South Bend, Ind., and Janice Marable of South Bend. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Alford's Mortuary of South Bend will handle all arrangements. Visit the webpage to view full obituary and or to send condolences to family at www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2020