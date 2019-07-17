CLYDE "FREDDIE" McCLAIN

Obituary
CLYDE "FREDDIE" McCLAIN, 89, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Cairo, Ill., a son of the late Thomas and Ethel McClain. Clyde worked as a pressman with Colwell Printing for over 30 years. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Surviving are his wife, Imogene McClain of Fort Wayne; children, Don (Anna) McClain of Fort Wayne, Greg (Tammie) McClain of Fort Wayne, and Mitzi (Fred) Ingold of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; two grandchildren, Tanith (John) Jones and Quinten (Rebekah) McClain; one great-grandson, William Alexander; two sisters; and one brother. He was preceded in death by seven siblings. Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guest book, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019
