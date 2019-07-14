CLYDE P. SHIELDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLYDE P. SHIELDS.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLYDE P. SHIELDS, 66, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Long Beach, Calif., Clyde was the son of the late Sam and Dorothy Shields. Clyde was a Vietnam War Army veteran. He owned and operated Shields Painting in California and Indiana for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family, working and racing with his son Jason, casinos, watching the Discovery Channel, relaxing, and spending time with his dog, Rusty. The most important part of his life was his family, which he dearly loved. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Jeanne Shields; children, Danyiel (William) Colbert, Jason (Andrea) Shields and Georgina (Dustin Bryan) Shields; grandchildren, Casey, Jesse, Allysia, Elizabeth, Kamden, Naomi, Sophia, Sam, Maryiah, Bentley, and Armani; great-grandchildren, Cashton, Emma; siblings, Bobbie (Chuck) Stuttle and Sam Shields. Clyde was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Kanellos. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.