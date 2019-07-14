CLYDE P. SHIELDS, 66, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Long Beach, Calif., Clyde was the son of the late Sam and Dorothy Shields. Clyde was a Vietnam War Army veteran. He owned and operated Shields Painting in California and Indiana for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family, working and racing with his son Jason, casinos, watching the Discovery Channel, relaxing, and spending time with his dog, Rusty. The most important part of his life was his family, which he dearly loved. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Jeanne Shields; children, Danyiel (William) Colbert, Jason (Andrea) Shields and Georgina (Dustin Bryan) Shields; grandchildren, Casey, Jesse, Allysia, Elizabeth, Kamden, Naomi, Sophia, Sam, Maryiah, Bentley, and Armani; great-grandchildren, Cashton, Emma; siblings, Bobbie (Chuck) Stuttle and Sam Shields. Clyde was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Kanellos. Calling is from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019