COLETTA R. (WILHELM) CLARK

Obituary
COLETTA R. (WILHELM) CLARK, 92, of Paulding, Ohio, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (Ronald) Smith, Patricia (Emmett) Roper, Peggy (Thomas) Roesch and Margery (John) Wallace, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Ann (Koenn) Wilhelm; husband, Patrick C. Clark; and six siblings. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 8, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a Wake Service at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Greater Cincinnati or Paulding County Caring and Sharing Food Bank. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019
