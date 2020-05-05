COLETTE A. SARRAZINE, 91, of New Haven, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Majestic Nursing Home, New Haven, Ind. Born Feb. 12, 1929, in Elyria, Ohio, she was the eldest daughter of the late Steve and Golda Slauf. Colette worked at Pribble Plastics, Village Elementary School cafeteria and was an office cleaner at International Harvester. She attended St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven and taught religious education. Colette really enjoyed her many years at the lake. She is survived by her children, Eloise Notestine of Northport, Fla., Jeanette (James) Till of New Haven, Ind., Francis (Vicky) Sarrazine of Woodburn, Ind., and Phillip Sarrazine of New Haven, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; some great-great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Lena) Slauf; and sister, Carol Ann Copeland. Colette was preceded in death by her husband, Julian P Sarrazine; and siblings, Maurice, Leonard, Harold and Joseph Slauf and Theresa Comment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral Mass at St Louis Besancon Catholic Church will be at a later date. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made towards Masses. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2020.