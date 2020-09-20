COLLEEN L. LIDDY POWELL, 83, of Fishers, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was surrounded at her passing from death to eternal life by her husband, children and their spouses. Born Aug. 24, 1937, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Loyal L. and Mary Ellen (Vanzant) Liddy. She graduated from South Side High School. Upon graduation, Colleen moved to Lancaster, Pa., where she earned the top student Florence Nightengale award in nursing from St. Joseph Hospital. Colleen worked for many years as a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital and physician offices, retiring in 1989. While in nursing school, she met the love of her life, Jay R. Powell. Their chance meeting turned into a lifelong love. On Feb. 21, 1959, Colleen and Jay married in Lancaster, Pa. Their commitment to each other and their marriage vows has spanned over 63 years. Colleen was a kind and gentle soul who put her family and faith first throughout her life. She was happiest helping others - especially children - and making memories with family and friends. Colleen loved gatherings that included her husband, children, grandchildren, and grand dogs, however her very favorite time of all was vacationing seaside with the entire crew in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Colleen was an accomplished pianist, and spent her free time relaxing with a good book, listening to James Taylor, and watching Blue Bloods. While helping others throughout her life, Colleen served on the Board of Directors for March of Dimes, and the American Cancer Society
. She also spent endless hours volunteering at Daybreak Children's Shelter, SCAN and serving on the South Side High School Alumni Association. She was a member and past President of Psi Iota Xi - Pi Chapter, and a member of P.E.O. She was a volunteer reader for N.I.E.R.R.S. and a regular attender of Women's Weekly Prayer and Bible Study Group for over 50 years. Colleen is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Jay R. Powell; loving children, Steven J. (Anne) Powell, Timothy L. (Mary) Powell, Mary Catherine "Cathy" (Jeff) Paschen, and Michael P. (Amy) Powell; 11 grateful grandchildren, and a host of many other wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her dear sisters, Eldora Ann Sitko and Phyllis Myralene Tunis. Calling is from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S., Fort Wayne (IN 46814); entombment follows at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions in Colleen's memory are suggested to Riley Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Donations and online condolences for Colleen may be directed to Leppert Mortuary, 900 North Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN 46032 or www.leppertmortuary.com