Or Copy this URL to Share

Share COLLEEN's life story with friends and family

Share COLLEEN's life story with friends and family

POWELL, COLLEEN L. LIDDY: A Celebration of Life ervice is noon Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S., Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. to noon and entombment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Masks required at the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store