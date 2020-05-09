COLLEEN MYERS HOPKINS, passed on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born Feb. 13, 1928, in Lafayette, Ind., she was the daughter of Charles L. Vaughan and Mary Reifers Vaughan. Colleen married J. Douglass Myers in 1950. After an auto accident in 1970 that took the life of her husband Doug, Colleen married Wm. T. Hopkins of Logansport. After merging the two families they moved to Fort Wayne in 1974. Colleen is remembered for her infectious laugh and her never ending love for her family and faith. She was an extraordinarily gracious woman and mother who loved life, loved Purdue and never met a stranger. Colleen is survived by her brother, Charles R. Vaughan of Lafayette, Ind.; and children, Marcia Myers (Chris) Warter of South Bend, Ind., Douglass J. (Marla) Myers of Chicago, Ill., Colleen Myers Kimbrough of Gainesville, Ga. She is also survived by seven grandchildren as well as seven great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, in South Bend is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2020.