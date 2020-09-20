COMMODORE "JAY" BAKER JR., 96, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Adam's Heritage, Monroeville. Born Jan. 18, 1924, in Woodburn, he was a member of the Woodburn United Methodist Church, Woodburn. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 377 in Woodburn for 71 years. He was also a lifetime farmer and enjoyed woodworking. He is survived by his children, Kay (Rodger) Shellenbarger of Hoagland, Gwen (Steven) Kammeyer of Woodburn, Jack Baker of Fort Wayne, Robert Baker of Monroeville, and Thomas Baker; 16 grandchildren, and 25 great - grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Violet Baker, in 1993; son, William Baker; and siblings, Dorothy Snook, Cecil Baker and Richard Baker. Private services. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials to Adams Heritage, Monroeville. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com