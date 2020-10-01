CONDA LEE SCHENKEL, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at home with family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, receiving her Bachelor's degree from Ball State University, and her Master's degree in education from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne. She was married to Gerald J. "Jerry" Schenkel on June 26, 1965, and they spent the following 50 years together raising their family of four children. Conda worked as a Catholic grade school teacher for more than four decades, teaching at St. Patrick's, Queen of Angels, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, and over 20 years teaching at St. Vincent de Paul School. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church for over 40 years and thoroughly enjoyed seeing her former students at church as they grew. She loved traveling, reading, and spending time with her family at Lake George, Clear Lake, and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Surviving are her four children, Samual (Maggie) Schenkel of Fort Wayne, Sarah (John) Reith of Leo, Ind., Peter (Vicki) Schenkel and Joshua (Deborah) Schenkel, both of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren, Jessica, Molly, Samuel, Genevieve, Mason, Lily, John Henry, Morgan, Louis, William, Owen, Lucas, and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Francis and Maya; and brother, George T. (Sue) Hiatt of Fort Wayne. Conda was preceded in death by her parents, George C. and Genevieve Hiatt; stepmother, Irene Hiatt; husband, Gerald J. Schenkel; and infant daughter, Loring Marie Schenkel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul School - Conda L. Schenkel Scholarship Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visito www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com