CONNIE A. (OBENOUR) BETZ BURKE, 73, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, 5:05 p.m., at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora, Ohio. Born June 22, 1946, in Bluffton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah (Swauger) Obenour. She married James Patrick Burke of Fort Wayne; he preceded her in death. Connie enjoyed needlepoint, crafts, flower arranging and traveling. She worked in meat processing and was a meat cutter during her life. Connie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne and enjoyed helping others. Survivors include three sisters, Linda R. Rumer of Bluffton, Ohio, Bonnie J. (Eric) Carlson of Lima, Ohio and Cora L. (Chuck) Clark of Englewood, Fla. Connie was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Daniel F. Rumer; and her first spouse, Neal Betz. A private graveside service will be held at Mott Cemetery in Auburn, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hilty Memorial Home Activity Fund, 304 Hilty Drive, Pandora, OH 45877 or the American Heart Association, 4331 Keystone Drive, Suite D, Maumee, OH 43537. Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to providing services to Connie's family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 3, 2020.
