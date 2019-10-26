|
CONNIE J. GERARDOT, 64, of Lexington, Ky., died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at her home after a long, courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. Born Jan. 7, 1955, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Merlin and Rita (Mourey) Gerardot. Connie attended Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, then achieved Baccalaureate and Master's degrees at Purdue University and University of Kentucky. She applied her scientific skills throughout a life-long career in laboratory research, beginning with nutrition studies at St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.; then genetic mapping at University of South Carolina in Columbia; and finally in biochemistry, endocrinology and infectious diseases for three decades at University of Kentucky in Lexington. Concurrently she carried on family tradition working as associate broker with Atkins Real Estate of Lexington for the past 19 years. Connie loved life and filled hers with the beauty of nature, faith in God, and spending time with family and friends. She loved late night stargazing, walks in the woods, gardening, birdwatching, beach vacations, lakeside sunsets, moonlit chats and always family gatherings. She had a generous, caring spirit that she poured into helping others throughout her lifetime. She is survived by very dear friend, James Pelfrey; siblings, Joyce (Ed) Bermes, Roseann (John) Schreiber, Pat (LaVonne) Gerardot, Jane (Jeff Leffers) Gerardot, Gary (Koula) Gerardot, Susan (Jim) Berghoff, Kay (Graylen) Alley, Tim Gerardot, Diane (Alex Saccavino) Gerardot, and Jeff (Cara) Gerardot; and many precious nieces and nephews, all very dear to her. Memorial celebration of life is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the upstairs room at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home (Harrodsburg Road), Lexington, Ky. Memorial service tribute is 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Landmark Centre (Ellison Road), Fort Wayne, where family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Family dinner to follow. Preferred memorials are to God's Pantry, Salvation Army, or the Catholic Action Center.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019
