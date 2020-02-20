CONNIE S. PARSONS, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was born in Huntington, Ind., June 21, 1959, a daughter of Ralph and Margaret McBride who survive. Connie was a member of New Haven Band Boosters, and Grace Brethren Church. She worked for Hall's Restaurants for 25 years. Her many talents included sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, and her love for quilting. Family and friends will remember her gift of hospitality and love for all kinds of music. Spending time with her family and making memories was something she always enjoyed. Surviving is her husband of 20 years, Kip Parsons; children, Cheryl (Vince) Coppi and Justin Klepper; grandchildren, Ethan Coppi, Juliet Green, Anabella Klepper, Joshua Klepper, and Antonio Klepper; siblings, Brenda (Rick) Deubner, Fred (Ceci) McBride, James Michael (Tina) McBride, and Kathy (Shawn) Klepper; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Miller. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Markle Cemetery, Markle, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Ministries or Cancer Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2020