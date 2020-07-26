CONNIE SUE BROCKHAUS, 69, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Parkview Reginal Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Portland, Ind., she was the daughter of the late C. Jay and M. Louise (Gilley) Stultz. Connie worked as a Registered Nurse for 45 years until her retirement. She is survived by her son, Brian (Mackenzie) Brockhaus; daughter, Beth Brockhaus; five grandchildren; and brother, Richard Stultz. She was also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Indy. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, Pennville, Ind.