1/1
CONNIE SUE BROCKHAUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CONNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNIE SUE BROCKHAUS, 69, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Parkview Reginal Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Portland, Ind., she was the daughter of the late C. Jay and M. Louise (Gilley) Stultz. Connie worked as a Registered Nurse for 45 years until her retirement. She is survived by her son, Brian (Mackenzie) Brockhaus; daughter, Beth Brockhaus; five grandchildren; and brother, Richard Stultz. She was also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Indy. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, Pennville, Ind.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved