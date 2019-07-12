Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONNIE SUE (ULMER-MEEKS) GRISSELL. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Memorial Chapel 3220 E State Road 124 Bluffton , IN 46714 (260)-824-3852 Graveside service 1:00 PM Elm Grove Cemetery Bluffton , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONNIE SUE (ULMER-MEEKS) GRISSELL, 78, of Bluffton, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia Hospice, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 16, 1940, in Bluffton, Ind., she was the daughter of Ralph and Evelyn (Watkins) Ulmer. She married Jerry Max Grissell in Bluffton on Feb. 12, 1977; they were married over 40 years until he preceded her in death on July 25, 2017. Connie graduated from Bluffton High School in 1958. She was employed by Farmers and Merchants Bank in Bluffton, Ind., for 24 years as a banker, and she and her husband Jerry also co-owned and operated the Airplane Service Station in Bluffton from 1980 to 1992. She was the past president of NEISDA; former member of the IBA, BPW, and WOTM, and past Star Recorder. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton, Ind. After retirement Connie and her spouse decided to move to Ball Lake in Hamilton, Ind. She spent a lot of family time at the lake, enjoyed fishing and pontoon boat rides, maintained a beautiful garden/flowers, loved to cook for all who gathered, enjoyed meeting her CLUB friends, and spent many hours playing cards. She had the privilege of meeting so many people throughout the many years in business and family life. She was an exceptionally wonderful mother, spouse, and grandmother, and lived life to the fullest with such a positive outlook. Survivors include her daughter, Wendy (Ron) Meeks Huston of Monroeville; grandson, Spencer Meeks of Monroeville; granddaughter, Kendra (Nathan) Bultemeier of Angola; great-grandsons, Lincoln Meeks and Theo Bultemeier; brother, Mick (Phyllis) Ulmer of Bluffton; step-grandson, Jeremy (Allie) Huston; and two step great-grandsons. The family would like to express their gratitude to Parkview Regional Medical Center, and Parkview Randallia Hospice for their loving care and support. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Elm Grove Cemetery, in Bluffton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Bluffton Animal Shelter in c/o City of Bluffton. Online condolences may be made at

