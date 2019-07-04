CONNIE (WRIGHT) VINSON, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born Jan. 19, 1951, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Melvin A. and Pauleen (Seitz) Wright. She enjoyed playing bingo and the slot machines. She cherished the many times with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Jessica Vinson, Candy (Allen) Collins and Jason Vinson; grandchildren, Kristina Collins, Brady Vinson, Jazlynn Boone, Geivon Boone Jr., Jaylin Boone, and Miracle Vinson; great-grandchildren, Audrey Goodpasture and Dominyk Morgan; sister, Penny Wright; and brother, Rick Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John L. Vinson Jr.; sister, Betty Jane Wright; brother, Keith Wright; and stepsister, Pamela Beeman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Condolences may be left online at www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019