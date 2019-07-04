CONNIE (WRIGHT) VINSON (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "What can I say? There are so many memories of your mom and..."
    - Holly Messmann
  • "I remember dad taking Connie and I to a fair in Arcola. We..."
    - Gary Seitz
Service Information
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-422-4232
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CONNIE (WRIGHT) VINSON, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born Jan. 19, 1951, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Melvin A. and Pauleen (Seitz) Wright. She enjoyed playing bingo and the slot machines. She cherished the many times with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Jessica Vinson, Candy (Allen) Collins and Jason Vinson; grandchildren, Kristina Collins, Brady Vinson, Jazlynn Boone, Geivon Boone Jr., Jaylin Boone, and Miracle Vinson; great-grandchildren, Audrey Goodpasture and Dominyk Morgan; sister, Penny Wright; and brother, Rick Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John L. Vinson Jr.; sister, Betty Jane Wright; brother, Keith Wright; and stepsister, Pamela Beeman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Condolences may be left online at www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 422-4232
funeral home direction icon