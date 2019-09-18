CONNIE (ROACH) YORK, 68, of Fort Wayne, Ind., was called to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Born on June 1, 1951, Connie was the daughter of the late William and Pearl (Seibert) Roach. Connie met the love of her life, David York, while going to North Side High School. They were married on June 13, 1970 and celebrated 49 years of marriage. She worked for G.E. and Electric Motors in Garrett. Her main focus was her family, family gatherings, board games, and teaching her granddaughters to quilt and making homemade noodles. Her faith in Christ blossomed at Epiphany Lutheran Church and Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she and the quilting ladies made hundreds of quilts for the mission field. Surviving are her husband, David York; children, Keith (Angie) York, Christopher York, Katherine Church; brother, Russell Roach; eight granddaughters, and two grandsons. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Rev. Richard Hartman officiating. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019