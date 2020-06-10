CONNOR J. BRITE, 22, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind., on Aug. 15, 1997, he was the son of Jeffrey A. and Stephanie A. (Ortiz) Brite. Connor is survived by his parents, Jeff and Steph Brite of Decatur; sister, Allie (David) Hamel of Decatur; nephew, Dawson Hamel of Decatur; paternal grandparents, Ed and Cathy Brite of Decatur; maternal grandparents, Richard and Olivia Ortiz of Decatur. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert, Father Nathan Maskal and Father David Voors concelebrating. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 p.m. In honor of Connor, please wear Notre Dame gear or a concert T-shirt. Burial will immediately follow Mass in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 10, 2020.