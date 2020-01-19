Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CONRAD A. "CONNIE" NAGEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONRAD "CONNIE" A. NAGEL, 89, of Berne, Ind., passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Swiss Village. Born Dec. 2, 1930 in Fortuna, Mo., he was a son of the late C. August and Anna "Ruth" Hofstetter Nagel. He was united in marriage to Lena Eicher on Aug. 5, 1950, at First Mennonite Church in Berne. Connie was a faithful member of First Mennonite Church in Berne. He started singing in the church choir since he was 17 years old and "retired" last year. Connie sang in the Messiah for 68 years. He worked at Berne Furniture as an upholster and was a lifelong farmer in Adams County. Connie loved fishing and mushroom hunting. He was a lifelong supporter of the Adams County 4-H. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Lena Nagel of Berne, Ind.; daughters, Becky Jackson and Julie (Joe) Adams, both of Berne, Ind.; sister, Claudette (Fred) Stauffer of Berne, Ind.; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brandon) Fruechte, Matthew (Jesica) Adams, and Christopher (Alyssa) Adams; eight great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Dan Nagel; and brother, Charles K. Nagel. Memorial service is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Jeff Linthicum and Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Preferred memorials to MDS (Mennonite Disaster Service), Mennonite Choral Society, or Swiss Village Samaritan Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit

