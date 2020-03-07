CONSTANCE I. GABRIEL, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born on Sept. 20, 1931 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen (Speck) Link. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, the E.A.G.L.E.S., and loved playing golf, and many card games. She worked at Allen Dental Labs, but was most happy as a loving homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki L Blaker of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Gordon W Blaker, and Eugene J Gabriel; and grandson, Jason G Blaker. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2020