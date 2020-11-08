1/1
CONSTANCE J. McDANIEL
1926 - 2020
CONSTANCE J. McDANIEL, 94, of Casselberry, Fla., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Born in Waldron, Mich., on Feb. 17, 1926, she was a daughter of Glen Borton and Edith Dillard. She graduated from International Business College. She worked as secretary to the late Pastor Paul E. Paino at Calvary Temple in Fort Wayne for more than 40 years, prior to her retirement. Constance is survived by her sister, Francis Kaye Wyatt of North Adams, Mich.; daughter, Sheila K. Redington; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda McDaniel; and son, Glen Paul "Chip" McDaniel. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial after the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
NOV
14
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
