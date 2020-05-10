CORINA HURTADO, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on Jan. 26, 1962, in El Paso, Texas. She grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., where she met and married her husband Pablo in 1989. Eventually, they relocated to Fort Wayne. She was passionate about her career, advocating for the needs of women and families in the Fort Wayne community. Corina touched the lives of many and always answered the call to do more. A wife and working mother of six, Corina's light shone bright; with a smile on her face, she was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her absence is strong, for she is loved and missed deeply, but her giving spirit and unwavering heart will live on through her legacy. Corina is survived by her husband, Pablo Hurtado; children, Valerie Velazquez, Tiffany Serrano, John Carlos Velazquez, Cassey Hurtado Suthers, Pablo Hurtado, and Iseah Hurtado; sister, Bertha Roman; and eight grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store