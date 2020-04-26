Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORINNE "COKIE" CUNEGIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CORINNE "COKIE" CUNEGIN, departed her natural life and entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home in Browns burg, Ind., with loved ones by her side. Born in Holly Springs, Miss., she was a daughter of the late Sam Faulkner and Beulah (Jones) Faulkner and moved to Fort Wayne when she was five years of age. She graduated from South Side High School in 1948 and graduated Stovall Beauty College in 1961. She was joined in holy matrimony to Michael W. Cunegin Sr. on Aug. 12, 1954 and had one son from this union. She was employed at General Electric for several years prior to becoming an entrepreneur as a licensed beautician and landlord. Presently, she was member and Senior Mother of Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C. where she worshiped, and a former member of Imani Baptist Temple, in Fort Wayne. She was well known in her community for her beautiful smile, cooking, gardening, and most importantly praying for everyone. She was known as a prayer warrior. She is survived by her loving sons, Michael (Marva) Cunegin of Brownsburg, Ind., and Wendell (Brooks) Cunegin; sister, Mutil Burney of Fort Wayne; eight granddaughters, two grandsons, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Sr.; and stepdaughter, Deborah (Cunegin) Lewis. A virtual service is 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, online at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home Facebook,



CORINNE "COKIE" CUNEGIN, departed her natural life and entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home in Browns burg, Ind., with loved ones by her side. Born in Holly Springs, Miss., she was a daughter of the late Sam Faulkner and Beulah (Jones) Faulkner and moved to Fort Wayne when she was five years of age. She graduated from South Side High School in 1948 and graduated Stovall Beauty College in 1961. She was joined in holy matrimony to Michael W. Cunegin Sr. on Aug. 12, 1954 and had one son from this union. She was employed at General Electric for several years prior to becoming an entrepreneur as a licensed beautician and landlord. Presently, she was member and Senior Mother of Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C. where she worshiped, and a former member of Imani Baptist Temple, in Fort Wayne. She was well known in her community for her beautiful smile, cooking, gardening, and most importantly praying for everyone. She was known as a prayer warrior. She is survived by her loving sons, Michael (Marva) Cunegin of Brownsburg, Ind., and Wendell (Brooks) Cunegin; sister, Mutil Burney of Fort Wayne; eight granddaughters, two grandsons, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Sr.; and stepdaughter, Deborah (Cunegin) Lewis. A virtual service is 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, online at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home Facebook, www.facebook.com / DOMcCombLakeside / Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close