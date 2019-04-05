Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORLISS B. HESS. View Sign

CORLISS B. HESS, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 18, 1923, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Elmer E. and Edna A. (Boegli) Hess. Corliss graduated from Central High School and attended Indiana Tech. He served his country honorably with the United States Army during World War II. On Nov. 27, 1943, he married Betty R. Squires; she preceded him in death in 2008. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a manager in Fort Wayne. Corliss was a long time member of Northside Missionary Church. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Diana Wise of San Diego, Calif., and Walter (Diane) Hess of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Deborah (Don) Jacobs, Kris Hathaway, Jason Hess (Dan Beechy), David Hess, Grace Huston, Stephanie (AJ) Slagan, and Sarah (Jason) Lee, all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Liam Hess, Daniel Hess, Taylor Slagan, Abby Slagan, Savannah Hess, Sadie Hess, Nola Lee, Rachel Jacobs, Brian Jacobs, Joshua Hathaway, Nicholas Hathaway, Megan Hathaway, and Abby Hathaway; foster sister, Yvonne Combes; and several great-great-grandchil dren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Corliss was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Hess; grandsons, Johnny Wise and Daniel Hess; and his siblings. Funeral service is 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Northside Missionary Church, 736 Lillian Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with calling one hour prior from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Entombment will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery. Pastor Patrick Ryan officiating. Memorial donations may be directed to Northside Missionary Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit



