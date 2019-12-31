CORNELIA MARGARET DOMINGUEZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CORNELIA MARGARET DOMINGUEZ.
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Obituary
Send Flowers

CORNELIA MARGARET DOMINGUEZ, 82, passed Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and recently of St. Henry Catholic Church. She is survived by daughters, Corinne (Sergio) Trevino, Antonia and Theresa Dominguez; three grandchildren, Analilia, Sergio II and Hector Jesus; four great-grandchildren, Sergio III, Jose, Jesus and Carmen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jesse; and seven siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse or . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.