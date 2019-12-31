CORNELIA MARGARET DOMINGUEZ, 82, passed Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and recently of St. Henry Catholic Church. She is survived by daughters, Corinne (Sergio) Trevino, Antonia and Theresa Dominguez; three grandchildren, Analilia, Sergio II and Hector Jesus; four great-grandchildren, Sergio III, Jose, Jesus and Carmen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jesse; and seven siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse or . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019