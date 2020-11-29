CORT ROBERT SHULER, 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, peacefully at home after fighting a long battle of illness. Born Oct. 26, 1966 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Cort was a son of the late Cort Evan and Susan Shuler. Cort graduated from North Side High School and earned his Master's Degree in Business from Indiana Tech. Cort worked in the plastics and steel industries during his working career. He had worked for Budd Company (1988-1996), Heidtman Steel (1996-2014) and most recently Steel Dynamics (2014-2020). He attended Brookside Church. Cort earned numerous awards and certifications; ISO 9001-ISO 16949-Lean Mfg.-Six Sigma-OSHA-ISO 14091-OSHAS 18001-ISO for Healthcare-APQP-PPAP-SPC-MSA-PPAP-MSA-FMEA-TQM-GD&T. Cort was very patriotic and loved America. He had a respect and passion for the American flag. He loved fast cars and motorcycles, racing, sports, history, '80s music and palm trees. Going on tropical vacations with his wife and kids was his favorite thing to do. Cort was also very serious about education and learning. He loved spending time with his children and teaching them about all aspects of life. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Lori Shuler; children, Savannah Shuler, Colton Shuler; close family friend, Ryan Long; brother, Brett Shuler; grandfather, Robert Shuler; mother-in-law, Dorothy Smith; several in-laws; and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his beloved dogs, Destiny, Parker, Theo, and his cats, Comet, Luna and Mia. Cort was also preceded in death by his son, Cort Stoddard Shuler; grandparents, Joyce Shuler, Ralph and Lorraine Byer. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Ind., where he will be laid to rest beside his precious son, Cortie. Memorials may be made to Cort's children's education fund in care of Lori Shuler. Cort is now "Safe in the arms of Jesus."