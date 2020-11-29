1/1
CORT ROBERT SHULER
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CORT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORT ROBERT SHULER, 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, peacefully at home after fighting a long battle of illness. Born Oct. 26, 1966 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Cort was a son of the late Cort Evan and Susan Shuler. Cort graduated from North Side High School and earned his Master's Degree in Business from Indiana Tech. Cort worked in the plastics and steel industries during his working career. He had worked for Budd Company (1988-1996), Heidtman Steel (1996-2014) and most recently Steel Dynamics (2014-2020). He attended Brookside Church. Cort earned numerous awards and certifications; ISO 9001-ISO 16949-Lean Mfg.-Six Sigma-OSHA-ISO 14091-OSHAS 18001-ISO for Healthcare-APQP-PPAP-SPC-MSA-PPAP-MSA-FMEA-TQM-GD&T. Cort was very patriotic and loved America. He had a respect and passion for the American flag. He loved fast cars and motorcycles, racing, sports, history, '80s music and palm trees. Going on tropical vacations with his wife and kids was his favorite thing to do. Cort was also very serious about education and learning. He loved spending time with his children and teaching them about all aspects of life. Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Lori Shuler; children, Savannah Shuler, Colton Shuler; close family friend, Ryan Long; brother, Brett Shuler; grandfather, Robert Shuler; mother-in-law, Dorothy Smith; several in-laws; and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his beloved dogs, Destiny, Parker, Theo, and his cats, Comet, Luna and Mia. Cort was also preceded in death by his son, Cort Stoddard Shuler; grandparents, Joyce Shuler, Ralph and Lorraine Byer. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Ind., where he will be laid to rest beside his precious son, Cortie. Memorials may be made to Cort's children's education fund in care of Lori Shuler. Cort is now "Safe in the arms of Jesus."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Calling hours
12:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved