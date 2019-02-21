Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRAIG "CRASH" BRUMMER. View Sign

CRAIG "CRASH" BRUMMER, 48, of Ossian, Ind., passed on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 20, 1971, in Ann Arbor, Mich., he was the son of Robert "Bob" Brummer and Jill (Sutherland) Brummer. Craig was a graduate of Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton, Mass. He worked for years at Ossian Deli and became a regular and familiar face for the town of Ossian. He recently earned his CDL and was in the process of a career change. He was a friendly and positive person who always sought to connect and share stories with others. He enjoyed playing games with family and friends and was an avid movie enthusiast. He leaves behind his beloved fiance‚, Lisa Cole; mother, Jill Brummer; sisters, Anne Brunson and Carrie Hanna; Lisa's father and mother, Tom and Dot; and Lisa's brothers, Chad, Brad and Loren. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brummer. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Family, friends, and others who wish to pay their respects are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Indiana Donor Network or the A.S.P.C.A. Condolences may be left online at



