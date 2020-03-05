CRAIG GUY MARKLEY, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away suddenly Monday, March 2, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla. Born in Bluffton, Ind., he was a son of the late Homer and Mildred (Myers) Markley. Craig is survived by two sisters, Marilyn (Markley) Magley of Centralia, Mo., and Ann (Markley) Miller of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Pearson of Marion, Ind.; and brother, Jerry Markley of Bluffton, Ind. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Graham-Samaritan's Purse or The Chapel.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2020