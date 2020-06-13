CRAIG MOYER, of Venice, Fla., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. A resident of Venice for 28 years, he was born in Columbia City, Ind., in 1946. He grew up in Fort Wayne where he graduated from North Side High School in 1964. Craig worked in the highway construction business for 29 years at Wayne Asphalt & Construction company, where he eventually became President and Owner until he sold the business, retiring in 1991. He was an active Freemason and Shriner in Fort Wayne, and a member of the Dune Patrol. Since retiring, Craig has enjoyed being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren and having many adventures with Gail in their RV's and aboard many cruises with friends and family. Craig is survived by his wife, Gail (Jackson); sons, Dan (Beth Ann) Mix, Jeff (Katrina) Moyer and James Moyer; stepsons, Scott (Kim) Gifford and Mark (Susan) Gifford; grandchildren, Greg (Karlee) Moyer, Andrew Moyer, Amanda Moyer, Alexandra Moyer, Becca Mix, Courtney Mix, Kailyn Gifford, Shelby Gifford, Haley Gifford, Jake Gifford, Victoria Prosser, and Elizabeth Prosser; and great-grandchild, Jace Moyer. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Boissenet); mother, Thelma (Baugh); father, Herald Moyer; adoptive father, C.K. Stewart; and stepbrother, Kurtis Stewart. Although there is no public memorial service, the family is celebrating his life privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/). Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Fla., is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 13, 2020.