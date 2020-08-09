CRISTY L. ANDERSON, 65, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on Aug. 15, 1954. By trade she was a hairdresser and cook. By passion she was an avid animal lover, caregiver, a devoted mother and grandmother. Cristy will be greatly missed as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and beautiful friend. Surviving family include her children, Holly (Randy) Frauenfelder and Andrew (Timbra) McGuire; sister, Shelly Drummond; niece, Heather Cole; as well as many grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her father, Verl Anderson. A gathering of family and friends is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Fairview Church of God, Fair View Pavilion, 5511 Yoder Road, Yoder., Ind. Memorials may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Albion. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com