CRITTER L. NEW, passed on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2020, due to complications caused by cancer. Born in New York on July 27, 1953, he was a proud veteran, who also worked at the Fort Wayne VA for many years until he retired on July 31, 2018. He also held two Associate's degrees one in Business Administration and the other in Accounting. He is survived by his wife, Juanita New; son, Howard (Amy) New of Kokomo; daughters, Shannon (Charles) Shindler of LaGrange, Ind., and Jewel New of Fort Wayne; five step-daughters, Jacquiline Johnson of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Acre of Fort Wayne, Jasmin Fowler of Gas City, Betty Allred of Phoenix City, Ala., and Jade Acre of Riverview, Mich.; sister, Margaret (Mimi) Guarino of Fort Wayne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Glenda Hatfield of Cecil, Ohio; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no service held for Critter per his instructions. A Wake for Critter will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at O'Sullivan's. No children will be allowed at the Wake. A second Wake starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the V.F.W. on the hill off of W. Main St. This wake be for all, especially the children. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online, visit silerfuneralservice.com