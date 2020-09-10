1/
CRITTER L. NEW
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CRITTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRITTER L. NEW, passed on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2020, due to complications caused by cancer. Born in New York on July 27, 1953, he was a proud veteran, who also worked at the Fort Wayne VA for many years until he retired on July 31, 2018. He also held two Associate's degrees one in Business Administration and the other in Accounting. He is survived by his wife, Juanita New; son, Howard (Amy) New of Kokomo; daughters, Shannon (Charles) Shindler of LaGrange, Ind., and Jewel New of Fort Wayne; five step-daughters, Jacquiline Johnson of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Acre of Fort Wayne, Jasmin Fowler of Gas City, Betty Allred of Phoenix City, Ala., and Jade Acre of Riverview, Mich.; sister, Margaret (Mimi) Guarino of Fort Wayne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Glenda Hatfield of Cecil, Ohio; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no service held for Critter per his instructions. A Wake for Critter will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at O'Sullivan's. No children will be allowed at the Wake. A second Wake starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the V.F.W. on the hill off of W. Main St. This wake be for all, especially the children. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne. To send tributes online, visit silerfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Wake
01:00 PM
O'Sullivan's
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Wake
12:00 PM
V.F.W
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Siler Funeral Service
8632 Decatur Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46816
260.447.5948
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved