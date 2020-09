NEW, CRITTER L.: There will be no service held for Critter per his instructions. A Wake for Critter will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at O'Sullivan's. No children will be allowed at the Wake. A second Wake starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the V.F.W. on the hill off of W. Main St. This wake will be for all, especially the children.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store