CRYSTAL L. DuWAN, 92, of Harlan, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Parkview - Randalia in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Rogers) Mettert. She graduated from Harlan High School in 1946. She will always be remembered for her kind heart and gentle soul. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca of Harlan; sisters, Rosemary Mettert of Fort Wayne and Sandra Martin of Browns Valley, Calif.; a cousin, Bonnie Coughlin of Antwerp, Ohio; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leo, in 2011; a brother, Jack Mettert of New Haven; and sisters, Lucille Richmond, Ione Henry and Margaret Moss, all of Harlan. Per family wishes there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harlan Christian Youth Center, PO Box 467, Harlan (IN 46743). Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com