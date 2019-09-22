CURTIS C. CORNETT, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Born Nov. 22, 1936, in Keavy, Ky, he was the youngest of 10 children and a son of Phillip and Susan (Bishop) Cornett. Curtis served as an Air Force aircraft mechanic during the Korean War, attended Eastern Kentucky University, and retired from B.F. Goodrich after 33 years. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Imogene (Witt) Cornett; daughter, Kim (Bruce) Gust of Corcoran, Minn.; sons, Marc (Tammara) Cornett of Fort Wayne, David (Gabriela) Cornett of Fort Wayne and John (Julie) Cornett of Leonidas, Mich.; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, C. Dale Cornett, and nine brothers and sisters. No service at request. Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling his final wishes for ashes to be buried at I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana, PO Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019