CURTIS J. HATLEVIG, 61, of Antwerp, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Curtis was born in Stough-ton, Wis., July 19, 1957, a son of the late JoAnn (Estes) and Ronald Hatlevig. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a valued employee at General Motors (UAW Local 2209). His best days were spent cooking for everyone and cheering for the Packers. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Vicky (Lisser), whom he married Dec. 18, 1976; children, Shaun (Jessica), Brock (Jami), Randi (Dustin Minatrea) and Demi (Jeremy Zuber); siblings, Rhonda Thomlin, Jeannie Cadena, and Scott; grandchildren, Brooke, Aliyssa, Brady H., Brady Z., Kennedy, Beckett, Avery, Grayson, Gauge and Chance; and great-granddaughter, Dahlia. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald (Butch) Jr., Jeff and Debbie; and grandson, Ryan. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp, with viewing one hour prior. Viewing also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Dooley Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery, with military honors. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2019