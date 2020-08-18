CURTIS W. McCAULEY, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, of complications resulting from the early onset of Alzhei mer's. Curtis grew up in North Manchester, Ind., and graduated from Manchester High School in 1979. As a kid with insatiable curiosity, Curtis learned computer science largely by hanging out at the college computer lab where his father was a professor. While still in high school, Curtis began taking flying lessons and earned a Private Pilot's license in 1982. He graduated from Harvard University in 1984, after which he worked in Massachusetts as a software engineer to help finance his education. In 1991, Curtis earned his law degree from the University of Michigan. Curtis practiced law with the firm of Ice Miller in Indianapolis from 1992 to 2007, becoming a partner in 1999. His legal practice focused on commercial litigation, and in one case on appeal before the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Curtis's knowledge of computers helped him secure a favorable ruling that supported maintaining the GNU / Linux operating system as a free and open system. Curtis had a brilliant mind that he used tirelessly to help others; he was an intrepid older brother always on the lookout for some new adventure; and he was a loyal friend with a great sense of humor. Curtis is survived by his stepmother, Ann (Hile) McCauley of Venice, Fla.; sister, Janie McCauley - Myers; brother-in-law, David McCauley - Myers, of Middletown, Ohio; brother, Scott McCauley and sister-in-law, Diane McCauley of Fort Wayne; nieces, Nici Doty, Megan and Mallory McCauley; and great nieces, Katryna and Savannah Daniels. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale E. McCauley and Betty Jean (McCauley) Fish. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Grandstaff - Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main St., North Manchester, Ind., with the Rev. Kurt Stout officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, North Manchester. Memorial donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org
, or Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
. The memorial guestbook for Curtis can be signed online at grandstaff-hentgen.com