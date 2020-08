Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CURTIS's life story with friends and family

Share CURTIS's life story with friends and family

McCAULEY, CURTIS W.: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Grandstaff - Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main St., North Manchester, Ind., with the Rev. Kurt Stout officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store