CYNTHIA A. MAGUIRE, 58, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born Dec. 24, 1961, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late James C. Butler Jr. and Joyce Butler who survives. She was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School Class of 1980. Cindy worked in the real estate and mortgage industry for 40 years, and loved what she did. She was a Real Estate agent for Century 21 Bradley in the 1980's, Assistant Vice President of Community Mortgage for 13 years, and was a Senior Loan Officer with Ruoff Home Mortgage up until her retirement. She loved spending time with her family and cooking home cooked comfort foods for them. She enjoyed her sewing projects, reading and traveling to beach destinations. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Mark Maguire; daughters, Sarah A. (Joe) Moravec of Fort Wayne and Elise N. Maguire of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son, Nicholas J. Maguire of Fort Wayne; and brothers, Daniel Butler, Keith Butler, Jeffrey Butler, and Brian Butler, all of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 or the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com