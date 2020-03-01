CYNTHIA A. SMITH, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, after a remarkable and odds-beating battle with cancer. Born June 18, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Joy Warner, who survives, and the late Betty (McAllister) Warner. She was recently preceded in death by her husband of over 44 years, Larry C. Smith. She was a cherished wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and sister. She was a godly woman with a gentle and quiet spirit who loved taking care of her family and serving others through the gift of hospitality. She was an active member of the North Church of Christ as a Bible class teacher and elder's wife. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at Harlan Elementary in a special needs classroom and more recently, later in life, at the American Red Cross as a medical technologist. Other survivors include daughter, Rachel (Keith) Seaton of Collierville, Tenn.; son, Adam (Jennifer) Smith of Leo; grandchildren, Hallie, Addison and Katelyn Seaton, Isaac, Jordan and Silas Smith; and brother, Doug Warner. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020