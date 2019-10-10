CYNTHIA "CINDY" "STEVI" HAGAN SCHOTTER, 62, of Sacramento, Calif., passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her sister's home in Churu-busco. Surviving are her children, Jessica (Andrew) Norris and Michael Schotter; siblings, Steven (Karen) Hagan, Kathleen (Darwin) Bartels, Teresa Hagan, Mary (James) Walker, Diane (Phillip) Knepper, Patrick (Kathy) Hagan, Tim (Carol) Hagan and Brenda (David) Lary; sisters-in-law, Kathy Hagan and Agnes Hagan; many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Kevin and Dennis Hagan. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Contact the family for event and location details. In Lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations at the celebration of life event. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019