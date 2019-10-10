CYNTHIA HAGAN ""CINDY" "STEVI"" SCHOTTER

Guest Book
  • "Another Angel in Heaven. Cindy as I remember, lived life..."
    - Patti Kitchen - Meek
Service Information
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN
46723
(260)-693-2907
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

CYNTHIA "CINDY" "STEVI" HAGAN SCHOTTER, 62, of Sacramento, Calif., passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her sister's home in Churu-busco. Surviving are her children, Jessica (Andrew) Norris and Michael Schotter; siblings, Steven (Karen) Hagan, Kathleen (Darwin) Bartels, Teresa Hagan, Mary (James) Walker, Diane (Phillip) Knepper, Patrick (Kathy) Hagan, Tim (Carol) Hagan and Brenda (David) Lary; sisters-in-law, Kathy Hagan and Agnes Hagan; many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Kevin and Dennis Hagan. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Contact the family for event and location details. In Lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations at the celebration of life event. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.