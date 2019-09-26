CYNTHIA IRWIN

Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Obituary
CYNTHIA IRWIN, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. "All who knew and loved her will miss her unique sense of humor and giving nature." She is survived by her beloved daughter, Jessica Irwin; husband, Randy Irwin; parents, Reverend Joseph and Shirley Edington; sister, Linda (William) Hanna; three nieces, Michelle Baker (Tyler Hindman), Amy (Alan) Disney and Beth (Mike) Combs; seven great nieces and great nephews. A celebration of life to honor Cindy is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lutheran Life Village, 6701 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019
