1/1
CYNTHIA JEANNE "CINDY" (VENDRELY) SCHEUMANN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CYNTHIA "CINDY" JEANNE (VENDRELY) SCHEUMANN, was called home unexpectedly to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born on March 30, 1941 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Cletus and Miriam Vendrely. She was a proud graduate of Leo High School and always loved spending time with her clasmates at every class reunion. Cindy also enjoyed having lunch each month with her classmates. Cindy was a devoted Christian and member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was a dedicated homemaker, striving to provide a loving and comfortable home environment for her family. Cindy loved dancing with her husband, decorating her home, and was always striving to stay into fashion. Her family loved it when she made her chocolate fudge. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren and the 55 years of marriage to her husband Karl. She is survived by her husband Karl Scheumann; son, Troy (Melissa) Scheumann; daughter, Melissa (Bill) Dedic; grandchildren, Allie, Elliott, Will, Abby; sister-in-law, Meredith Vendrely; sisters, Judy (Frank) Dwyer, Peggy (Steve) Stiver; and brother, David (Peggy) Vendrely. Cindy was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Vendrely. Service is 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Parking Lot being broadcast on 97.7. The calling will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the service under the church portico. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced. Memorials can be made to Worship Anew. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved