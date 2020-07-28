CYNTHIA "CINDY" JEANNE (VENDRELY) SCHEUMANN, was called home unexpectedly to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born on March 30, 1941 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Cletus and Miriam Vendrely. She was a proud graduate of Leo High School and always loved spending time with her clasmates at every class reunion. Cindy also enjoyed having lunch each month with her classmates. Cindy was a devoted Christian and member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was a dedicated homemaker, striving to provide a loving and comfortable home environment for her family. Cindy loved dancing with her husband, decorating her home, and was always striving to stay into fashion. Her family loved it when she made her chocolate fudge. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren and the 55 years of marriage to her husband Karl. She is survived by her husband Karl Scheumann; son, Troy (Melissa) Scheumann; daughter, Melissa (Bill) Dedic; grandchildren, Allie, Elliott, Will, Abby; sister-in-law, Meredith Vendrely; sisters, Judy (Frank) Dwyer, Peggy (Steve) Stiver; and brother, David (Peggy) Vendrely. Cindy was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Vendrely. Service is 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Parking Lot being broadcast on 97.7. The calling will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the service under the church portico. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced. Memorials can be made to Worship Anew. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.