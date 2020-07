Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHEUMANN, CYNTHIA "CINDY" JEANNE (VENDRELY): Service is 1 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Parking Lot being broadcast on 97.7. The calling will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the service under the church portico. Social distancing and mask wearing will be practiced.



