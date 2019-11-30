CYNTHIA KAY "CINDY" BUSCH, 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Cindy was a devoted mother whose world revolved around her three children and new grandson. Anyone who knew her appreciated her witty sense of humor. Surviving are her children, Heidi (Jayme) Kessens, Jared Busch and Nicholas Busch; grandson, Cayden Kessens; brother, Mike Smallwood; and her loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Caroline Smallwood; and husband, Theodore Busch. Private family services. Family will host a celebration of life luncheon in the following weeks. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2019