CYNTHIA RICE HOGAN, 91, passed Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Dr. Wilkie and Georgiana Rice. She was a graduate of Side High School, DePauw University and University of Saint Francis. She taught at Fort Wayne Community Schools. Survivng are children, Thomas (Sheila) Hogan III, William Hogan, and Cynthia Hogan Jr. (Sally Sare); four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Thomas Hogan Jr.; and brothers, Samuel B. and Edward B. Rice. Celebrations of Life are from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Meadowood Retirement Community, in Bloomington Ind. and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Indianapolis Yacht Club. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorials to My Sister's Closet of Monroe County, PO Box 1182, Bloomington, IN 47402.

