CYNTHIA SUE LYONS, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at home with her two daughters by her side. Cynthia enjoyed her horror movies, especially the "It" movies, spending time with family and friends, taking her cats for walks and just sitting around talking having a good time. Cynthia will be remembered by her two daughters, Brandi Rose Skwier of Auburn, Ind., and Jennifer Ann (Cory) Gerbers of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Typhanie Skwier of Auburn, Hannah Smead of Angola, Dyland Skwier of Garrett, Clay Skwier of Auburn, Jordan Bolf of Fort Wayne, Seth Bolf of Fort Wayne, Jocelyn Bolf of Fort Wayne, and Jadyn Bolf of Fort Wayne; five great-grandchildren, Keelyn Hess of Auburn, Scarlett Malk of Waterloo, Renessmai Skwier of Garrett, Brecken Whitaker of Auburn, and Michael Skwier of Garrett; two sisters, Debbie (Jerry) Martin of Fort Wayne, Judy (Joe) Heiny of Churubusco, Pat (Angie) Lyons of Fort Wayne, Steven Lyons of Tennessee, and William "Billy" Lyons of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews along with many adopted grandchildren. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Barbara A. Lyons. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020