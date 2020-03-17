CZRYN "Z" RICHARDSON, 19, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Nebraska on May 29, 2000, he attended Snider High School and graduated with the class of 2019. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the end of his Junior year and upon graduation went to Fort Jackson, S.C. to begin his military career. Z had many passions in life; anime, Fortnite, Call of Duty and Gears of War (was not a challenge), Cookie Dough ice cream, amongst a plethora of other things. Z was passionate about attending church and loved his church family. He was a unique individual who will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Surviving are his mother, Rebecca Richardson; step-father, Keishawn Seward; father, Sean Richardson; siblings, Ja-mir Richardson, Anjai Seward, Murad Seward, Missy Seward, Najee Seward, and Mikel Stull; niece, Nayeli Brink-Richardson; grandparents, Carol Richardson, and honorary grandparents, Carole Crudo, John and JoAnn Sechler. Czryn also leaves behind many beloved cousins and other family members to cherish his memory. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Church Youth Scholarship Fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2020