1/1
JACQUELINE D. COLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACQUELINE D. COLEY, 58, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in New Haven, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of James and Lula Mae Reynolds of Fort Wayne. Jacqueline worked as mechanic for the Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robbins, Ga., also as an architect for Forster Welding, Inc. of Macon, Ga., and most recently at Wal-Mart of Fort Wayne. She also volunteered at a nursing home in Jeffersonville, Ga. Jacqueline enjoyed singing, dancing, and was a faithful worshipper at Spiritual Israel Church and It's Army all her life. She was survived by her husband, Jerrell Coley; sons, Justin Reynolds and Brentin Reynolds; eight grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Smith, Luvern Reynolds, Janice (Kelvin) Tarver, Shelia Coakley, and Stephanie Reynolds; her best friend, Mary (Willie) Calmas: godmother, Icelean McClendon; godsister, Jenaue McClendon; godbrother, Joseph Young; and a host of relatives and friends. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
03:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved