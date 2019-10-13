D. MARGE ROSS, 106, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Born in Adams County, Ind. on March 11, 1913, she was a daughter of the late Orville C. and Ida E. (Hensch -en) Yancey. Marge was a life-long member of Calvary Temple Church. She lived a long and healthy life. Marge worked Fort Wayne National Bank for several years before retiring. Marge is survived by her daughter, Mardell Breedlove; grandchildren, Joseph Guy, Tracy Guy, Terri Cook, James (Yolan) Breedlove, Mark Henze and Angela Taritas; great-grandchildren, Joseph Guy Jr., Cindy Starks, Brianna Guy, Bryson Guy, Brittany Guy, Joseph Cook, Mariah Cook, Taelor Farrow, Kesla Pastin, Jami Breedlove, James Breedlove and Mark Henze's two children; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Donna Vachon and Dena Taritas; grandson, Thomas Guy III; great-grandson, T.J. Brooks; and nine siblings. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019